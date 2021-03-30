Plano Fire

Plano Fire-Rescue contained a house fire in the 800 block of Haggard Street less than 20 minutes after it started Monday evening.

 Courtesy of Plano Fire-Rescue / Facebook

Plano Fire-Rescue responded to a call concerning a house fire in the 800 block of Haggard Street on Monday evening.

According to Plano Fire-Rescue Captain Peggy Harrell, dispatchers were informed of the fire at 6:22 p.m. as multiple 911 calls informed them of smoke and flames coming from the structure’s roof. Per Harrell, “The home is under renovation, and no residents were there.”

The house is also reportedly still intact, as the fire was contained less than 20 minutes after igniting in the house’s attic.

No injuries were reported. Fire personnel are still investigating.

