Authorities say Plano man

45-year-old Steven Duety is being accused of bilking $1.6 million in company credit card expenses on Hooters dinners, laser tag, luxury hotels, among other lavish things. 

 File photo

A Plano man is being accused of bilking $1.6 million on company credit cards, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a statement.

According to Jan. 26 indictment records, 45-year-old Steven Duety was indicted by a grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine other counts of wire fraud.

“It is unacceptable for an employee to steal from his employer,” said acting U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah. “This defendant’s alleged abuse of his company credit card is wire fraud and the Northern District of Texas will not stand for this sort of misconduct.”

Prosecutors allege that Duety “conspired” and “confederated” with an anonymous individual in defrauding the former’s employer, construction company Builders FirstSource. According to the indictment, Duety was entrusted to oversee the company’s fleet vehicles and handled payments for authorized services such as renewed vehicle registrations.

However, Duety allegedly used company credit cards to purchase inventory for a candle business he started with his reported conspirator and frequently used it for frivolous expenses such as steak dinners, luxury hotels, Amazon deliveries, laser tag games and “trips to Hooters.” Between 2015 to 2019, these expenses totaled to approximately $1.6 million.

“Mr. Duety was in a position that required trust and integrity, and his alleged actions abused his position,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “The FBI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold those who enrich themselves via fraudulent schemes accountable for their actions.”

Prosecutors further alleged that Duety and his partner attempted to conceal their fraud by intentionally mislabeling certain expenses as seemingly innocuous ones such as “car repairs” or “fundraiser.”

If found guilty, Duety will be ordered to forfeit any and all property obtained from the purchases and could face up to 200 years, 20 per count, in prison.

Authorities are still investigating.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments