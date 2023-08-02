Smoke billows from the scene of a crash involving three vehicles, including a tanker truck, on nortbhound US 75 at Parker Road in Plano. The northbound lanes of US 75 near the incident were closed to traffic early Wednesday morning as crews worked the scene.
Captain Michael Carr with the Plano Fire Department said two people were hurt during the crash, but they are expected to recover. Officials said a substance, possibly fuel, began running off into the grass and into the sewer system as a result of the incident. The northbound lanes of 75 Central at Parker Road will remain shut down while fire crews respond to the scene, officials said.
Plano PD
Accident w/ Fire (Plano) All northbound lanes of 75 are closed near Parker Road due to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler on fire. Plano units have been working this crash since around 5:10am this morning. Expect a prolonged closure of northbound 75. pic.twitter.com/e35dko5cp8
