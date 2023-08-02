Northbound US 75 at Parker Road is shut down until further notice due to a traffic crash resulting in a tractor-trailer fire Wednesday morning in Plano.

The Plano Police Department reported the incident at approximately 5:10 a.m. Wednesday. The police reported the cause of the crash is still being determined, and the extent of the injuries is unknown. 


