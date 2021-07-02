In an affirmation for property rights activists and urban chicken keepers, members of Plano City Council spoke in near-unanimous favor of easing regulations on the ownership of backyard hens in a preliminary meeting Monday afternoon.
In previous meetings, the council acted in favor of city staff recommendations to leave current hen restrictions intact.
Plano Director of Animal Services Jamey Cantrell reiterated this recommendation in his presentation to the council, arguing that a vote to the contrary would be burdensome to Plano Animal Services personnel. According to Cantrell, Plano Animal Services has taken in 24 chickens so far this fiscal year alone, while the shelter has only amassed intakes of up to 17 chickens and as little as eight in the years prior. He further asserted that residential complaints of animal noises and odors would increase and, as a result, add to the encumbrance of intakes.
“Even though they are not legal in most parts of the city, we still deal with quite a few chickens on [an] annual basis,” Cantrell said.
Nonetheless, he expressed openness to the council input in adding, “We want to keep everyone’s rights and everyone’s responsibilities taken care of and provided for in our ordinances, and we just really want to know if that’s the direction council wants to take, then, you know, we can make that happen.”
Cantrell’s remarks succeeded those of several residents who provided public comment, including PlanoHens Action Team co-founder Adam Sablich, who argued that neighboring cities have successfully implemented ordinances similar to that being discussed.
“Myself and the rest of the group are hopeful that this council will finally be the ones to bring Plano’s regulations in line with the neighboring cities, including Frisco, Dallas and Richardson,” he said. “No one considers Frisco, Dallas or Richardson to be overrun with chickens.”
Sablich also argued that HOAs will already regulate chicken ownership, limiting chicken coops to homeowners with the land and capacity to raise flocks.
Council members were receptive to such public comment, with Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince and Councilman Anthony Ricciardelli joining Sablich in citing the successes of ordinances in neighboring cities.
“I’m in support of us doing this largely because of the property rights issue and because the majority of our surrounding cities are doing this,” Prince said. “We’re the City of Excellence – I think we can find a way of doing it in an excellent way as well.”
Following comment from Prince and Ricciardelli, members of the council – including Mayor John Muns – voted in favor of the discussion. While this did not signify a change in policy, the council will nonetheless move forward with voting on a proposed backyard hen ordinance in a later meeting.
