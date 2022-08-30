 Skip to main content
A Texas Icon Gets a New home

Battleship Texas to make move on Aug. 31

06_22_2009 battleship texas IMGP1674.jpg

The Battleship Texas from her port (left) side bow in this picture taken in June 2009. John Hacker

One of the biggest historic icons in Texas will set sail under tow this week for a dry dock and about a year of repairs before setting sail again for a new home.

The Battleship Texas, which has been berthed at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in LaPorte, Texas since 1948, will be pulled from her berth on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, and towed to Galveston to the Gulf Copper Company’s new dry dock, a distance of about 35 miles.

