Battleship Texas to make move on Aug. 31

One of the biggest historic icons in Texas will set sail under tow this week for a dry dock and about a year of repairs before setting sail again for a new home.
The Battleship Texas, which has been berthed at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in LaPorte, Texas since 1948, will be pulled from her berth on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, and towed to Galveston to the Gulf Copper Company’s new dry dock, a distance of about 35 miles.
There the 32,000-ton battleship will be lifted from the water to have rusted and thinning hull plates replaced and other repairs made to her hull.
It’s a trip she made once before. In 1989, she was towed to Galveston for major hull work for the first time in 43 years. But this time when the work is finished she will not be returning to the San Jacinto Park.
“We’re just not very visible, we’re not easy to get to, we’re in the middle of a petrochemical industrial area,” said Bruce Bramlett, executive director and Chief Operating Officer of the Battleship Texas Foundation. “Then we had the fire a couple of years ago and you couldn’t get out on the ferry, you couldn’t get out Independence Parkway and all the orders were shelter in place and we’re going thank goodness we didn’t have 1,000 school kids on the ship that day because what would we do with them. It needs to be in another location and that’s really the final piece of this puzzle.”
Bramlett said the Foundation is in discussions with the cities of Baytown, Beaumont and Galveston about finding a new, more visible home for the historic ship, one that will allow for enough visitors for the ship to support herself financially without major support from the state of Texas.
Bramlett said that was one of the conditions imposed by the Texas State Legislature when they appropriated $35 million to help with the repairs.
“That 2019 funding wasn’t just hey, here, go do the work,” Bramlett said. “It came with some conditions and one of the conditions was when you pull it out of San Jacinto State Park, you don’t bring it back. You find a new home where it’s more accessible, and there was no budget for that. You don’t just pull up and throw a rope over a post. The infrastructure alone, there’s not a gift shop there, there’s not electrical or plumbing, all that stuff costs money.”
This week’s move is dependent on good weather conditions and could be delayed if conditions are not ideal, the Battleship Texas Foundation said in a written release issued on Aug. 22.
“A livestream video of the departure will be available for the public to view for free on the BTF YouTube channel and Facebook group page,” the Foundation said. “San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, parts of Independence Parkway, and the Lynchburg Ferry will be closed from the early morning hours on August 31st until the ship has moved past the Lynchburg Ferry. The ship can be viewed throughout her route over most of the day. Good viewing locations for the public include, subject to the local authority, Bayland Island, Texas City Dike, Seawolf Park, and Pier 21. The ship should pass the Texas City Dike and Seawolf Park around early to mid-afternoon and be in Galveston by mid to late afternoon. On the departure day, live updates will be posted on the Foundation Website and on social media. Check in for live tracking, livestreams, and more.”
History
The Battleship Texas was built in 1914 and was, for a short time, the most powerful naval weapon afloat, with 10 14-inch guns in five twin turrets, two turrets on the front part of the ship, two on the back and one in the middle of the ship that could be fired to either side.
She was called a super-dreadnaught. A dreadnaught battleship was so named because of British HMS Dreadnaught, launched in 1905, which revolutionized naval warfare at the time.
She carried 10 12-inch guns at a time when nearly all other battleships carried four larger caliber guns with batteries of medium caliber guns. The Dreadnaught was also powered by turbine engines, which made her much faster than previous battleships.
The Texas served in World War I and became part of the British Grand Fleet, the most powerful dreadnaught fleet ever created, after the U.S. entered the war against Germany in 1917.
She was in the Atlantic Ocean when the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, yanking the U.S. into the war with Japan, Germany and Italy, and served in the Atlantic throughout most of her World War II service.
She provided heavy escort for convoys of supply ships sailing the Atlantic to England and other theaters of war in Africa and the Mediterranean Sea and bombarded shore targets in support of amphibious invasions in North Africa in 1942 and off the Normandy coast for D-Day in 1944.
She was transferred in 1945 to the Pacific where she bombarded Japanese positions on Iwo Jima and Okinawa before the end of the war.
She became the first post-World War II museum ship in 1948 when she was towed from Baltimore and turned over to the state of Texas at the San Jacinto Battlefield.
By 1988 the ship had deteriorated badly and some internal compartments were full of water, so she was towed to Galveston for her first dry dock maintenance since World War II. She was returned to the San Jacinto Battlefield in 1990 and reopened.
