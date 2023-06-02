Beacon Square.jpg
Courtesy of the Billingsley Company

By early 2024, Plano community members can expect new multifamily and retail at the intersection of Coit Road and the President George Bush Turnpike.

The incoming development, Beacon Square, will offer 1,100 multi-family units, 20,000 square feet of retail space and over 800,000 square feet of office space. The development aims to blend corporate life, retail, luxury residences and nature in the 83-acre space. The campus will feature a unique landscape with several parks, walking trails, a fully-equipped fitness center and conference centers.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

