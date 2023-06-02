By early 2024, Plano community members can expect new multifamily and retail at the intersection of Coit Road and the President George Bush Turnpike.
The incoming development, Beacon Square, will offer 1,100 multi-family units, 20,000 square feet of retail space and over 800,000 square feet of office space. The development aims to blend corporate life, retail, luxury residences and nature in the 83-acre space. The campus will feature a unique landscape with several parks, walking trails, a fully-equipped fitness center and conference centers.
“We started on the first phase of development, focused on the Coit Road frontage,” Assistant Planning Director Eric Hill said. “There are several multifamily buildings under construction as well as a retail building. It's currently in the construction process”
Residents will have amenities including nearby grocery stores, a fitness center, locker rooms, free weekly fitness and yoga classes, a 100-seat conference center and more.
To build a sense of community, the development will also have food trucks and regular community events in Beacon Square’s many parks.
“Eventually, once everything gets built out, it's going to be a nice mix of housing and employment opportunities,” Hill said.
Hill said the residential units will help add a commercial base to existing shopping centers near Beacon Square.
“There will hopefully be a lot more interest at the Coit and 190 area,” Hill said. “The retail down there has some activity at Central Market, but the rest of the shopping center hasn't been as utilized over the years. I think that area in general can benefit from additional housing and an additional workforce. We have a lot of areas that are still developing or redeveloping.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
