Join the Plano Community Band at the Eisemann Center for its “Heavy Metal” concert at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 with special guest soloist Jason Wallace on the tuba.
Wallace is the principal tubist of the Dallas Winds and Bans Director at Commerce ISD.
Come and enjoy great band music from a variety of styles for free.
Photos with Santa
Bring your Christmas list and see Santa at the Shops at Willow Bend in Macy’s Court, lower level. Photo opportunities are available on Sundays: 12pm – 6pm and from Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Holiday Market
Plano Holiday Market is a fun and free event that showcases unique handcrafted holiday gifts. Exhibitors have jewelry and clothing for adults and children, along with candles and soaps. There will also be a selection of salsas, jams, nuts, and dips for gifts or holiday parties. In addition, Collin County seniors will stock the Hip Hip for Gray booth with a variety of crafts including quilts, baby items, ornaments, and more.
Interested sponsors can contact Special Events Coordinator Jacque Vargas at 972-941-7740.
