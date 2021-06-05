Russell Creek

Russell Creek Park, a community park in Plano with dedicated athletic facilities and scenic trails.

The latest bond project stemming from Plano’s 2021 bond referendum is now underway, the city announced Thursday.

This project specifically concerns Russell Creek Park, which will be subject to renovations turf fields, scoreboards, benches, ball netting and field fencing. It will also undergo infrastructure overhauls, as new lighting and a drainage system will be installed.

The construction of the turf fields is expected to be completed in Feb. 2022, weather permitting. This will entail the installation of synthetic turf that can withstand precipitation, in lieu of the otherwise natural fields that comprise the park.

Funding for the Russell Creek project comes from the 2021 bond package’s Proposition B, which allots $81.9 million towards renovations and repairs of Plano Parks and Recreation facilities.

