As part of Plano ISD’s Bond Proposition B, a replacement school is proposed for Haggard Middle School, which was built in 1974. The Future Forward Task Force determined it is more cost effective to construct a new building rather than performing major renovations.
Collin College Continuing Education Center will offer a new wine series, Wine Education: Old World Wines, with classes beginning Sept. 26.
The course will provide students, ages 21 and older, with an overview of wines and wine regions of the Old World, including wine grape varietals; the effects of the environment; and options for pairing wine with food. Students will taste several representative wines and learn how to use a wine tasting wheel to refine their appreciation skills.
Greg Indelicato, a certified Bourbon Steward, will teach the class. Classes are scheduled from Sept. 26 through Oct. 31, Mondays from 3-5 p.m. (course #70659), and Nov. 11 through Dec. 12, Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (course #70660) at the Courtyard Center, 4800 Preston Park Boulevard in Plano.
To register, contact Continuing Education Admissions at 972.985.3711 or email CEHelp@collin.edu, and reference the five-digit course registration numbers listed above next to the scheduled times.
Disaster loans offered
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Plano businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22 - 25 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023. Applications can be found at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/
