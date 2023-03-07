Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County unveiled the new eSports Lab funded by the Truist Foundation at their Club location in Plano, TX.
This is the second eSports lab opened in a Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Club location, demonstrating their commitment to programs related to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) initiatives.
“It’s heartwarming to see the joy on the Club member’s faces and knowing we get to support them with opportunities like this,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Board President Torsten Seifert. “BGCCC is giving them a safe place to go after school and a safe environment for them to learn and create. eSports is really becoming a part of our STEAM education and we are excited to have the lab here. These programs are not possible without our sponsors like Truist.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County’s eSports lounges utilize games for Club members to engage in to compete against other members of the Boys & Girls Clubs across the United States. Club members will have the ability compete in organized gaming tournaments such as Fortnite, Mario Smash Brothers, NBA2k, and Rocket League. Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County eSports Truist program is integrated with the STEAM curriculum where Club members learn to code and configure gaming components and interfaces. The program also builds friendships and a sense of connection within our community.
“At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities and I really can’t think of a better organization to help us fulfill that purpose in the community than you all at Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County,” Truist Market President North Dallas and Collin County Matt Freimuth said. “We are just so excited about this partnership to be able to provide grant funding for this eSports lab. Not only is it going to provide a safe and fun place for our young men and women to come and spend time, but also teach them really good career paths in coding and gaming as well as learning different skills like leadership and teamwork, overcoming adversity, and strategy. We know this is going to be a phenomenal asset, not just for the Club, but for the City of Plano.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
