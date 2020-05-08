Susan Shapiro and her husband Jon have years of experience in building businesses and coaching entrepreneurs. Now, the Plano couple is dedicating their time to North Texas business owners for free.
Watching news of the pandemic unfold, Susan knew she wanted to step in to save vulnerable businesses.
“In mid-march, when COVID-19 hit and everything started closing down, my husband and I were worried about all the small businesses that are going to go under and the economic impact that would have around the country,” Shapiro said.
With the help of a LinkedIn group, Shapiro and her husband collected about 70 volunteers specializing in business consulting and mentorship. They named their organization Success in Kind.
“Most of them need financial help and financial aid, but a lot of them are in crisis mode so they need a new strategy, they need cash flow advice, they need input, and they need to talk to someone, they need to talk to a real human,” she said.
The Shapiros are also taking their skills to the North Texas Food Bank this month. This will be the eighth year the couple has offered free business coaching through the organization.
“This year, it's even bigger because of COVID-19. We think people are more stressed, we want to help them even more,” Shapiro said.
The Success in Kind initiative matches small and medium-sized businesses with professional consultants. The service is free and is taking place virtually, according to Shapiro.
So far, the organization has reached four Plano-based businesses. Shapiro said the primary feedback she gets is praise for hearing a human voice on the other end of the line. “They love talking to people with deep business experience.”
A volunteer consultant for the organization recently helped two women business owners negotiate bank terms and receive a loan from the Small Business Administration.
Shapiro said the initiative worked by “giving them the confidence that they could do something that they didn't know how to do.”
Some businesses have survived by shifting operations in a different direction under the organization’s advice.
“A comment we hear a lot is 'wow I had no idea I could pivot my business this way,’” Shapiro said.
According to Shapiro, Success in Kind has room for a lot more businesses looking for help. For more information, click here.
