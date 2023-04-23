Legacy Hall presents: the Kwinton Gray Project
Catch a free live show at Legacy Hall from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Kwinton Gray comes from a musical family, and he performs with his siblings in their family band known as “The Grays.” He also started his band jazz/fusion group “Kwinton Gray Project” which released their debut album in 2018 titled ‘Leap of Faith.’ ‘KGP’ is currently working on releasing their highly anticipated sophomore album this year.
In 2019, Kwinton was awarded the Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Keyboardist, as well as Kwinton Gray Project receiving a DOMA in 2018 for best Jazz Act. Kwinton is also a member of electric jazz band The Funky Knuckles. He began touring w/ Tony Award nominated director/choreographer Camile A. Brown & Dancers in 2018. Kwinton has also toured and performed around the globe with some of the industry’s most influential performers such as Lalah Hathaway, Janet Jackson, Mononeon, Liv Warfield, and more.
Bash on the boardwalk
Community members are invite to a free, family-friendly public event for Children’s Health team members and the community to kick off Cape Day, presented by Bank of Texas.
From 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Granite Park shoppers will get a chance to meet real-life superheroes, take photos and get autographs with your fellow sidekicks.
Proceeds from participating restaurants will go toward Children’s Health.
Children’s theatre presents “1984”
Community members are invited at 3 p.m. Sunday to see a production of “1984” by the Genesis Children’s Theatre, located at 3100 Independence Parkway #324B.
Winston Smith, living under the totalitarian rule of the Party, has the idea of writing a diary. It is a crime punishable by death and there is no way of knowing if he is being watched. He imagines two futures—in one, a future readership in a free society thinks of him as a hero; in the other, he is caught, executed, and forgotten. Perhaps both things are true. That day, during the obligatory “Two Minutes Hate,” he wonders who else might be harboring thoughts of rebellion, and who may be working for the Thought Police. Winston starts the diary. He writes the year, so far as he knows it: 1984. This multi-award winning adaptation of George Orwell’s ultimate dystopian novel continues to resonate throughout the world.
Shops at Willow Bend to host butterfly festival
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Plano presents 2023 Butterfly Festival hosted by The Shops at Willow Bend in the Macy’s Court from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Attendees will learn about the beauty and character of thousands of butterflies.
For tickets or group information contact: John Walsh at 972-1390 or by email at jwaslshbw@yahoo.com.
Monday through Saturday open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Red Tent Farmers Market
Come out and visit the Red Tent Farmer’s Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods in the parking lot off Chapel Hill and W Plano Parkway.
The farmer’s market is run by Red Tent Markets. Over 20 vendors will be in attendance. Some of the items that will be for sale including local produce, baked goods, handmade artisan goods, grass fed beef, farm fresh eggs, honey, salsa, plants, and sweet treats.
Vendors will include:
- Campfire Homemade
- Chrystal & Rita’s Soaps
- Don’s Southern Kitchen
- Ollie Pop
- Pet Wants
- Ritu’s Collection: Sterling Silver & Stainless Steel Jewelry
- Sew Saxony
- Terra Sienna Grass Fed Beef
- True +bliss
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.