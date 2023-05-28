Here are five things to do in Plano the week of May 28:
Sunset At Memorial Park
Join Plano American Legion Harding-Blaine Post 321 and Plano Casey Joyce All-America VFW Post 4380 for a Memorial Day Ceremony May 29 at 7 p.m. in Plano Veterans Memorial Park, 2101 Bay Hill Dr.
The event will include posting of the colors, the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem, an invocation and proclamation, names of Plano’s deceased veterans read aloud, passing of the folded flag, a 21 gun salute ad the playing of taps.
Memorial Day Celebration at the Texas Pool
Celebrate freedom and honor America’s fallen heroes with a party at the Historic Texas Pool, 901 Springbrook Drive from noon to 6 p.m. May 29.
The National Moment of Remembrance ceremony will take place at 3 p.m.
Local performers, food trucks/snack bar, picnic areas and grills. Raffle. Traditional pool games, and cannonball contest.
Camp chairs, canopies, and coolers with non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.
Admission is $10 per person. Texas Pool members get in free with no wait.
The Spongebob Musical
Come down to the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, inhabited by happy-go-lucky and ever-optimistic yellow sea sponge SpongeBob SquarePants and his equally quirky circle of friends and neighbors. SpongeBob’s pleasant existence is abruptly interrupted when it is discovered that Mt. Humongous, a nearby volcano, will erupt within the next 48 hours and completely obliterate Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob, trying to prove to himself and the world that he is not “just a simple sponge,” resolves to save the day when everybody else has given up all hope.
Performance times at the Art Centre Theatre 1400 Summit Ave Suite E will be:
- May 28th, 2023 at 6:00 pm
- Jun 2nd, 2023 at 7:30 pm
- Jun 3rd, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Rated: G – General Audiences. Tickets range from $18 to $20. All ages admitted. Nothing that would offend parents for viewing by children.
Backyard Boot Scootin’
Warm summer nights call for country music and boot scootin’ in the best backyard in Texas.
Every Thursday night, the Lexus Box Garden transforms into a honky tonk for a boot-scooting, knee-slapping, beer-slinging good time.
Starting at 7 p.m., Big As Texas country band and Arthur Murray will switch off between live country music and two-stepping and line dancing lessons.
This series is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.
Free Art and Drama Summer Camp “Fairytale Adventures”
Free Art and Drama Camps are a great way to tap into your child’s artistic flair. The Art Center Theatre, in partnership with the city of Plano and Unique Pieces, will host its camps from May 29-June 9 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Camps are recommended for ages 6-18. Early drop-off & late pick-up are available for a fee. Field Trips are optional.
This free camp’s theme revolves around fairytales, consisting of wizards, dragons, fairies, trolls, princesses, knights and other creatures.
Children will be split into groups, rotating through stations, focusing on dance, music, acting, story creation, arts & crafts, and improvisation. All stations work on projects related to the selected theme of the camp.
Internship opportunities will also be available through the camp.
