Car fire
Garrett Gravley / staff photo

A car traveling westbound on President George Bush Turnpike in Plano caught fire Tuesday afternoon as a result of overheating.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford, authorities arrived at the scene sometime between 12:30 to 1 p.m. and found the subject’s car on fire. The incident took place on the highway by the overpass that overlooks Jupiter Road and briefly impeded traffic.

Video footage posted Tuesday afternoon on Twitter indicated that the car was a beige sedan, possibly a Chrysler make.

No injuries were reported.

