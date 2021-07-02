A Carrollton man was sentenced to 55 years imprisonment Wednesday after being found guilty of committing aggravated sexual assault and subsequent armed robbery on a Plano woman.
Prosecutors say Laxavier Lamar Whittley, 18, broke into the 63-year-old woman’s house in the morning of July 8, 2019 and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint while her husband was gone. Following the assault, Whittley stole valuable possessions from the victim including jewelry and cash.
The victim was promptly sent to a local hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault forensic exam. The DNA evidence was processed at the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Garland.
Whittley was arrested for the offense on April 23, 2020 and was also held on pending charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Prosecutors used these extraneous offenses in their case, as well as a string of aggravated robberies that happened prior from July 5-7, 2019.
According to documents obtained by Star Local Media, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office also used disciplinary records from Whittley’s former high school in Natchez, Mississippi, where the defendant allegedly punched a female student, threw an object at a teacher and started a series of physical altercations between 2015 and 2018. They also used disciplinary records from the Sheriff’s Office that included a series of fights and threats, as well as one incident where he was allegedly in possession of a deadly weapon while in jail custody.
In addition to serving a 55-year sentence, Whittley will have to register as a sex offender upon release. Weeks prior to the offense, his attorney filed a motion requesting community supervision in the event of a conviction on the grounds that the defendant has no prior felony convictions.
A notice of appeal was filed on Whittley’s behalf Thursday by another attorney.
