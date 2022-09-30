Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is urging Texans to schedule blood or platelet donations as soon as possible to help those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

