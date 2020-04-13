Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 3 in Plano.
The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 453, including 135 in Plano. The County has 191 active cases, including 53 in Plano.
Cases by Plano zip codes:
75023 has 13 cases
75024 has 27 cases
75025 has 30 cases
75074 has 10 cases
75075 has 16 cases
75093 has 39 cases
In Plano, there are 42 people isolating at home and 11 patients receiving hospital care.
An 84-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions, diagnosed with COVID-19, died Saturday night in his home. This is the eighth death reported to CCHCS of a COVID-19 patient in the county.
657 people are currently under monitoring (PUM) in Collin County, including 164 in Plano. A PUM is an asymptomatic person with an epidemiologic exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
