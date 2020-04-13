plano cases april 13

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 3 in Plano.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 453, including 135 in Plano. The County has 191 active cases, including 53 in Plano.

Cases by Plano zip codes:

  • 75023 has 13 cases

  • 75024 has 27 cases

  • 75025 has 30 cases 

  • 75074 has 10 cases 

  • 75075 has 16 cases 

  • 75093 has 39 cases

In Plano, there are 42 people isolating at home and 11 patients receiving hospital care. 

An 84-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions, diagnosed with COVID-19, died Saturday night in his home. This is the eighth death reported to CCHCS of a COVID-19 patient in the county.

657 people are currently under monitoring (PUM) in Collin County, including 164 in Plano. A PUM is an asymptomatic person with an epidemiologic exposure to the COVID-19 virus. 

