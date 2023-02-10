Community members gathered at the Rodenbaugh Theatre Thursday night to celebrate 150 years of the city of Plano and learn what the city has in store for the next three to five decades.
Plano Mayor John Muns spoke at the gathering, highlighting major milestones throughout Plano’s history, as well as incoming projects.
Redevelopments including Collin Creek Mall, Assembly Park, Willow Bend, Haggard Park and more aim to evolve the community’s opportunity for prosperity, Muns said.
“This is a very exciting time for us because part of making Plano relevant for the next 30 to 50 years is carefully considering how to manage our land,” Muns said. “These six projects will not only enhance but change the opportunities we give our community for workforce, housing choice and long-term sustainability.”
While embracing new ideas when redeveloping older parts of Plano, city staff has also worked to embrace its roots when breathing new life into its historic downtown and nearby neighborhoods.
“We see our downtown growing its housing capacity, adding to the rich histories of our long-time neighborhoods, which include the Haggard Park Heritage District and the Douglass Community,” Muns said. “Our residential neighborhoods provide critical support to our downtown businesses. Our historic downtown also serves as the host to many of our large significant community events, including our upcoming Plano 150 celebration this June.”
As Plano continues growing its commercial footprint, partnerships with local educational entities like Plano ISD, Collin College and Paul Quinn College help develop an emerging workforce, Muns said.
With the anticipated DART Silver Line, the city of Plano aims to connect more commuters to their work places through public transportation.
As the city continues revitalizing its infrastructure, Muns said the city aims to make its road more accessible while incorporating future technologies like autonomous vehicles, JPods and strategic drone use.
As Plano steps into the new year, it boasts having one of the lowest crime rates in the state for cities with a population over 200,000 due to community partnership with law enforcement. Additionally, Plano Fire Rescue’s new training facility allows the department to train in a multitude of disasters to ensure it can serve residents in any situation.
Muns closed out the state of the city talking about quality of life.
“From the donation of land for Harrington Park in 1897 to the opening of Harrington Library in 1969, our community has demonstrated a passion for investing in quality of life,” he said. “This focus hasn’t changed in the last 150 years.”
Ranking No. 1 in Texas and 15 in the United States, Plano Parks and Recreation continues to offer a multitude of spaces for residents to gather throughout its 85 parks.
Plano Public Library also continues to engage more community members through ever expanding resources, education and entertainment.
“We are fortunate in Plano to have a strong arts community and have long-served as a destination in the region,” Muns said. “From the smallest to the biggest, our arts organizations are recognized for their diversity and excellence.”
As Plano continues growing in population and commerce, Muns said a part of a community’s success is embracing its diversity. By keeping all community members engaged, Muns said the city shall remain a city of excellence.
“The greatest opportunity we have to do this is through being good listeners to our community and with each other,” he said. “We commit to you to continue listening, to stay true to our community values and continue into our next 150 years of excellence.”
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.