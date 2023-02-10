SOC 1.jpg

Community members gathered at the Rodenbaugh Theatre Thursday night to celebrate 150 years of Plano.

Community members gathered at the Rodenbaugh Theatre Thursday night to celebrate 150 years of the city of Plano and learn what the city has in store for the next three to five decades.

Plano Mayor John Muns spoke at the gathering, highlighting major milestones throughout Plano’s history, as well as incoming projects.

SOC 2.jpg

Darrell Rodenbaugh introduces the North Texas Performing Arts' younger performers at Thursday's State of the City. 
SOC 3.jpg

Residents learn about the many resources the city of Plano provides at its state of the city. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

