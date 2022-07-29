Plano Symphony Orchestra

On Saturday, August 20, the Plano Arts Coalition will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Plano Courtyard Theatre and the arts at the Courtyard Theatre.

Featuring the talents of Plano’s major arts groups and emceed by Mayor John Muns and retired City of Plano Assistant City Manager Frank Turner, patrons will enjoy art exhibits, music, choral, dance, and theatre performances.

Afterwards, the party continues at The ArtCentre of Plano with a reception. Tickets for the event are $20 and may be purchased on The Plano Symphony Orchestra website at www.planosymphony.org. Appropriate for ages 3 and up. The Courtyard Theatre is located at 1509 Avenue H, Plano, Texas, 75074. There is ample parking behind the theatre off Avenue G.

 Photo Provided

On Saturday, August 20, the Plano Arts Coalition will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Plano Courtyard Theatre and the arts at the Courtyard Theatre.

Featuring the talents of Plano’s major arts groups and emceed by Mayor John Muns and retired City of Plano Assistant City Manager Frank Turner, patrons will enjoy art exhibits, music, choral, dance, and theatre performances.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments