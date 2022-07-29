On Saturday, August 20, the Plano Arts Coalition will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Plano Courtyard Theatre and the arts at the Courtyard Theatre.
Featuring the talents of Plano’s major arts groups and emceed by Mayor John Muns and retired City of Plano Assistant City Manager Frank Turner, patrons will enjoy art exhibits, music, choral, dance, and theatre performances.
Afterwards, the party continues at The ArtCentre of Plano with a reception. Tickets for the event are $20 and may be purchased on The Plano Symphony Orchestra website at www.planosymphony.org. Appropriate for ages 3 and up. The Courtyard Theatre is located at 1509 Avenue H, Plano, Texas, 75074. There is ample parking behind the theatre off Avenue G.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Courtyard lobby will exhibit visual arts by members of the Plano Art Association. At 7 p.m. patrons will enjoy performances by Plano Symphony Orchestra, Plano Metropolitan Ballet, Children’s Chorus of Collin County, Chamberlain Ballet, North Texas Performing Arts, Plano Community Band, Rover Dramawerks, International Festival’s Ollin-Tonalzin dancers, Outcry Theatre, Garage Arts, Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra, Elora, Happy Feet, Legacy of Tap and others. After the performance, guests and artists will enjoy an arts reception at The ArtCentre of Plano at 902 E. 16th Street, Plano, Texas (across the street from the Courtyard).
Originally the gymnasium for Plano ISD's Cox High School, the PISD high school was constructed as a 1938 Works Progress Administration project. The Cox Gymnasium (now Courtyard Theatre) is a significant building in Plano's history and exemplifies the cultural and social heritage of Plano.
Over 20 years ago, then City of Plano Assistant City Manager Frank Turner envisioned a new use of PISD’s old and unused gymnasium and downtown Plano. Turner's vision included renovating the gym into an over 300 seat auditorium and earning downtown Plano a prestigious designation by the State of Texas Cultural Arts Commission as a “Downtown Arts Designation.” The City Council approved a $4.6 million restoration of the Cox Gymnasium in 1999. Preserving the historic materials and style of the existing building with modern functionality and interior accents of color, form and material were priorities. The venue is a state-of-the-art facility with a historical perspective and an intimacy which lends itself to a close connection with the audience.
Retired City of Plano Frank Turner says about the project, “I came to Plano May 1984. Plano was booming. From 1960 until 1990 the city’s population grew from 3,500 to 129,000. It was prosperous, and already nationally known for its high-quality growth and economic development.
"That said, downtown Plano was on the edge of serious decline. Modern shopping centers and corporate offices had sapped its vitality. Downtown was surrounded by buildings in decline. Overall, downtown had lost its significance to the larger community.
"City Manager David Griffin took me on a series of meetings to introduce me to city leadership. The first meeting was with Dr. Wayne Hendrick, Superintendent of PISD. David Griffin and Dr. Hendrick were very proud of Plano’s growth. During our meeting, Dr. Hendrick stated the importance of saving the Cox School and gym. He knew their importance to the community, but they were no longer functionally serving the needs of PISD.
"The Cox School was built in the early 1920 and housed grades K-11 and PISD’s administrative staff. The gym was built in the mid-1930 by the WPA. It was a multi-purpose building, housing a gym, shop and home economics instruction. By the late 1990’s the primary PISD educational and administrative functions had located to newer buildings and the future of the old school and gym were in question."
Continued Turner, "During this same period, the community wanted to build a large theater for both community and regional events. Many sites were considered, including downtown. Still debating sites and funding, the city decided to convert the gym into a small theater. The city secured a 60-year lease from PISD and agreed to fund the project if the city was reimbursed through a tax increment finance district with participation from the city, county, Collin College and PISD. The TIF district was highly successful, and the city was reimbursed in a couple of years. Over $6.5 million was spent on the Courtyard Theater, including substantial private giving.
"HHPA, a highly recognized theater architect was hired to design the project. Adaptive reuse projects are difficult. This is more than a space and dimension design problem. To make the building work, required gutting the building, installing all new theater appropriate mechanical systems, and much more. I had had seen this done successfully at the college I attended, where an old unused gym was successfully converted to a theater. I was certain that the same could be done with the Cox gym."
Turner said he has been asked numerous times if it would not have been cheaper to build a new theater.
His answer, "Well yes, but… We would not have saved an historic and architectural landmark. We would not have created the same artist experience and the venue would not have the same multi-functional flexibility. The Cox School building might not have been restored, including the Cox Playhouse TIF funds might not have been generated to fund downtown revitalization. Downtown might not have been designated as one of America’s best neighborhoods and as an art and historic district."
Turner said in a chain of events, it is difficult to which links could be removed and go unnoticed.
"I believe the Courtyard Theatre was essential to where we are and where we still need to go,” he said.
The Courtyard Theatre holds 321 seats and is perfect for music, theatre, choirs, dance troupes and events. The City of Plano has continued to invest in the performing arts space by installing the state-of-the-art projector, new lighting instruments, and sound equipment. The Plano Stages is managed by City of Plano Arts and Event Michelle Burdeaux Hawkins and City of Plano Plano Stages Manager Jason Fehrm.
When not helping clients at the Courtyard, the Plano Stages Staff and City of Plano event team produces Plano’s unique events such as Dickens Christmas, Apparition Expedition, Texas Music Forever Fest, Karaoke at the McCall stage, and Texas Music Series at the Courtyard.
City of Plano Arts and Events Manager Michelle Burdeaux Hawkins writes “I am honored to serve Courtyard Theater and arts in Plano for almost 19 of the 20 years that the building has been a theater. I have seen the arts in Plano change and grow in such a beautiful and welcoming way and can’t wait to see what the next 20 years look like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.