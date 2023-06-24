After acquiring the property last year, Centennial Real Estate aims to create a space that is “Uniquely Willow Bend.”
The 107-acre mall announced its plan for a facelift in April 2023, with possible additions like an 18-story hotel, a seven-story office building and three five-story apartment buildings with a total of 960 units.
“We are hard at work to redevelop it to make it the dominant mixed use development that it and the Plano community richly deserve,” said Michael Platt, senior vice president over mixed use developments.
Platt said retail will remain at Willow Bend’s core. However, the mall will undergo reconfiguration to make it more relevant to today's consumers and retailers.
“We will come in and add residential with the increase in food, beverage and entertainment,” Platt said. “We envision some office here, as well as some hospitality as well. We're looking for a synergistic, walkable, vibrant mixed use destination.”
The redevelopment will involve the demolition of about half of the enclosed mall, but about 400,000 square feet of retail space will remain, as well as the three anchor stores — Dillard's, Macy's, and Neiman Marcus — which have committed to remaining in their buildings, according to a previous report by Star Local Media.
“I think the go forward plan is to really respond to local conditions and local consumers to create something more curated, special and authentic to West Plano,” Platt said. “I expect Willow Bend to be unique. There will be elements of what you've seen elsewhere, but it will all come together in a way that's uniquely Willow Bend.”
Platt said while the timeline is a moving target, Centennial aims to be in the position of approval from the city by the end of the year.
Then, Centennial will spend the bulk of 2024 getting drawings ready to solidify its plan. Centennial expects to begin construction in 2025, phasing the development over the next six to 10 years, Platt said.
Within the next four to six weeks, Platt said that Centennial also aims to garner community feedback to ensure they create a space area residents and business owners will enjoy.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
