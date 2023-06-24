Shops at Willow Bend

After acquiring the property last year, Centennial Real Estate aims to create a space that is “Uniquely Willow Bend.”

The 107-acre mall announced its plan for a facelift in April 2023, with possible additions like an 18-story hotel, a seven-story office building and three five-story apartment buildings with a total of 960 units.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

