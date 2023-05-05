A court case between former Plano City Council member Lily Bao and County Commissioner Candidate John Stafford reached a new decision earlier this week after over a year of appeals.
On December 16, 2021, Stafford was indicted on a charge of knowingly representing in a campaign communication that the communication emanates from a source other than its true source, an alleged violation of “true source of election communication.”
On March 2, 2022, Stafford challenged the charge as unconstitutional. According to Stafford’s brief, he contended the section violated his first amendment right to free speech, was vague and placed an undue burden on the rights to anonymous speech.
According to Bao, Stafford conducted a get-out-the-vote campaign impersonating 15 campaigns including city council, Plano ISD Board of Trustees and Collin College Board of Trustees in the 2021 Plano elections. According to Bao, 44,000 text messages had been sent late at night, impersonating a Republican campaign group to sway voters into voting for Democratic candidates.
On May 1, 2023, the Court of Appeals Fifth District of Dallas concluded that the charge was unconstitutional, because the restrictions on protected speech are not narrowly tailored to achieve the compelling interests advanced by the state, to remedy false statements or limited to false statements.
According to the court’s statement, the restrictions also encompass anonymous speech, speech that is true and speech made consensually on behalf of another, and the determination of what constitutes a “true source” of that speech is left to prosecutorial discretion.
The Court of Appeals Fifth District of Dallas dismissed the charges against Stafford and remanded the case back to lower court.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
