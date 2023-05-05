John Stafford hearing set

John Stafford

 File photo

A court case between former Plano City Council member Lily Bao and County Commissioner Candidate John Stafford reached a new decision earlier this week after over a year of appeals.

On December 16, 2021, Stafford was indicted on a charge of knowingly representing in a campaign communication that the communication emanates from a source other than its true source, an alleged violation of “true source of election communication.”

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments