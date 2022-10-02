Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Oct. 2.
Fall Music Festival
Residents are invited to Love and War Texas from 5-11 p.m. for the Annual Prelude Clubhouse Fall Music Fest Fundraiser.
A host of musicians will be playing, including David Pennybaker, Ken Franz, Paris Taylor and the Maylee Thomas Band.
Prelude Clubhouse is a non-profit community-based center that gives adults with mental illness hope and opportunities to reach their full potential.
Tickets will be available the day of for $15.
National Night Out
National Night Out will be on Oct. 4 and will serve as an opportunity to make connections between the Plano Police Department and Plano residents.
Residents who are planning to have a block party or NNO event and would like some Plano police officers attend can contact Plano’s Crime Prevention Unit at (972) 941-2431 or via email at crimeprevention@plano.gov to register their event.
Bride of Frankenstein goes Malibu
Plano residents are invited to see a new take on the Bride of Frankenstein from Oct. 7-16 at the Plano Arts Center Theatre, 1400 Summit Ave Suite E.
Dr. Frankenstein has come to California to recreate his famous monster and monster bride. See the horrific hijinks unfold. Tickets are $15 each.
Plano Conservancy Archaeology fair
Plano’s Archeological Fair is back this year from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Haggard Library.
This is a family friendly event and is free to the public. Past Archeology Fairs have attracted 300 to 500 visitors.
Activities will include corn grinding, rock painting, petroglyphs, storytelling, corn husk dolls, a flint knapping demo, excavation activities and more.
There will be two featured performances by the Bear Claw Singers, a local group of Native American performers. The Bear Claw use their talents to celebrate their proud heritage.
The Plano Archaeology Fair provides a look at both prehistoric and historic archaeology. Children participating in the excavation will learn archaeological techniques and how archaeologists interpret what they find.
Fun on the farm
The Heritage Farmstead Museum’s “Fun on the Farm” is an interactive program designed for preschoolers and their parents/guardians. Most appropriate for children ages 2 to 5 years old, the programs offer families the opportunity to read a story, make a craft, meet museum livestock, enjoy a wagon ride and have fun on the museum’s 4.5 acre farm.
Parents and children are invited at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7. Tickets must be purchased in advance at heritagefarmstead.org. Children tickets are $15, and adult tickets are $5.
After the program is over, guests are welcome to enjoy time on their own until the museum closes at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.