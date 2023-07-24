Profile.jpg

From selling pupusas out of a house to establishing a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Oscar Velasquez and Luis Benitez have worked together to create a place where people can enjoy a fusion of Salvadorian and Mexican street food in downtown Plano

Located at 1112 E 15th St, visitors to downtown Plano can enjoy a variety of handmade items from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. Learn more about Mama Vicky's co-owner Luis Benitez and how he and Velasquez made their own place in downtown Plano.

