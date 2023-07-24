From selling pupusas out of a house to establishing a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Oscar Velasquez and Luis Benitez have worked together to create a place where people can enjoy a fusion of Salvadorian and Mexican street food in downtown Plano
Located at 1112 E 15th St, visitors to downtown Plano can enjoy a variety of handmade items from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. Learn more about Mama Vicky's co-owner Luis Benitez and how he and Velasquez made their own place in downtown Plano.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I'm from Mexico. I came here when I was 14 years old. I came here to visit my dad. Once I came here, I fell in love this country. If you work for it, you can have anything you want, whereas in other countries, it's difficult to get what you need. Work is not as appreciated as it is here. If you work in another country, you may not even have enough money to cover a meal. Time went by fast. I met my boyfriend, and we set up this business.
How did Mama Vicky's come about?
We had met each other through a social app. I was working as an assistant manager, and Oscar was working in the kitchen. He has a passion for cooking. He used to run the kitchen all by himself. We were just getting to know each other at first. When he mentioned that he didn't feel like he was appreciated by the owners, I told him that he could open his own business. He had experience running a kitchen.
At first, we started selling pupusas at home. We would just have one day in the week where we sold abut 300 pupusas in a day. It would start really early in the morning, and we would prepare them from 6 a.m. and start selling at around 4:45 p.m. We wanted to expand it into what we have today.
What brought you to Downtown Plano?
Oscar always drove by this location, and we would see this spot empty. He wanted to start his business' there. If he wants something, he goes for it.
What is your experience working with someone you're in a relationship with?
Sometimes it can be a little hard, especially at the beginning. Oscar didn't have as much knowledge running a business, and his experiences was more in the back of the house, while mine was in the front of the house. We would sometimes butt heads. Now we've learned how to work together with our business. We've learned to listen to each other more.
What's been most rewarding since you opened?
We've gotten a lot of positive reviews. We've been here almost three years, and we've gotten a lot of good feedback. We're doing the right thing. It can be hard for a customer to tell the staff to compliment the chef. But here, people just do it.
What's most challenging?
Getting people in here. We're not in a more prominent area, and people sometimes underestimate the place because of how it looks. But once they try the food, they're like, 'oh wow!'
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Watching Pokémon. Nowadays, I don't keep up with it. I've definitely seen things change with childhood. Back then, you could go to someone's house and hang out. Now, so many kids sit down at a console and play videogames. It's different.
What are your hobbies?
We don't have that many at the moment. Right now, we just try to go to the movies and go shopping.
What's something about you that readers would not know?
I really love getting to know people I meet.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
