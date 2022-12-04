Deerfield Christmas Lights_1.jpeg

Area residents are invited out to the Deerfield neighborhood in north Plano throughout December to view a dazzling display of Christmas lights.

For decades, Deerfield has been a destination for North Texans to look at Christmas lights in a more suburban setting. The Deerfield Holiday Lights 2022 will run nightly from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and until 11 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 30th, according to the Visit Plano website. Deerfield is in Northwest Plano between Preston Rd. and Coit Rd, and just north of Legacy Rd. (See map below.)

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 10.11.08 AM.png
Deerfield Christmas Lights_2.jpeg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments