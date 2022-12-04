Area residents are invited out to the Deerfield neighborhood in north Plano throughout December to view a dazzling display of Christmas lights.
For decades, Deerfield has been a destination for North Texans to look at Christmas lights in a more suburban setting. The Deerfield Holiday Lights 2022 will run nightly from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and until 11 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 30th, according to the Visit Plano website. Deerfield is in Northwest Plano between Preston Rd. and Coit Rd, and just north of Legacy Rd. (See map below.)
The story of Deerfield’s tradition is told by longtime Deerfield Homeowner Robin Gailey on the HOA website: “When Deerfield was being built, it was considered by many to be too far north on Preston Road. There were only fields north of the intersection of Park and Preston. The builders wanted to get people into the neighborhood to look at the homes, so for three or four Christmas seasons, they offered the homeowners a $5,000 prize for 1st place, $2,500 for second place, and $1,000 for 3rd place. Also, there weren't nearly as many families then as there are now so it was not unreasonable to win a prize. Several people got very competitive about it. People and pets were dressed in costumes and greeting people who drove through even giving out candy. Some people covered their lawns in cotton.
"Animation was very big. I remember one house had their teenage daughter get dressed in an angel costume and would stand in the front window and act like an animated figure. You had to look closely to realize it was a real person.
"The next year, everyone owned so many lights, they put them back up and the tradition began.”
Now with 733 houses in the neighborhood, nearly every street is lit up to celebrate the holiday season.
Key streets to view include the Courtyard Trail cul-de-sac; the Jenkins Drive cul-de-sac; the Turnberry Court cul-de-sac, where lights are timed to music; 4581 Staten Island, where homeowners have a dancing Santa Claus; the Deerfield Amenities Center on Old Pond Drive and Penbrook Court.
At some houses, residents will sell hot chocolate to visitors.
HOA board member Sherrie Toma encourages visitors to use entrances off Preston Meadow Drive, Quincy Lane, Turnberry Court, Staten Island Court, Jenkins Drive, Courtyard Trail, Sundance Drive and Adrian Way. Toma said that traffic from Archgate Drive often backs up to Coit Road, causing a lot of congestion.
Those who drive through the neighborhood are encouraged to use the restrooms prior to visiting, as the neighborhood has had issues with visitors relieving themselves on residents’ lawns, HOA member Lori Anitonioli said. Children must also remain inside the car. Visitors who wish to walk can park at the Christ Church parking lot, Jasper High School or Haun Elementary School to stroll the neighborhood.
Carriage rides will be offered through North Star Carriages from 5-10 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 214-441-9996.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
