Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of Feb. 19:
Plano Pacers to host bead dash
The Plano Pacers Bead Bash 5K/15K and Kid's K will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb 25 at Bob Woodruff Park. The 5K/15K will start at 8 a.m. The Kid's K will start at about 9:30 a.m., after the main event. Course layouts can be found here.
Inactive or prospective members can click here to process membership transactions up to 6:00pm the night before the race. Active members do not need to register, just show up with your chip and run. If you are a new member or don't have a chip, arrive early (before 7:30 a.m.) to pick one up from the membership table. For non-members, guest registration is available here up to 6 p.m. the night before the race. The Kid's K is free and open to all. No need to register in advance for the Kid's K.
Plano Arts Center to host Hubert Moore exhibition
The ArtCentre of Plano will continue its practice of featuring diverse artists by showcasing the works of Hubert Moore through March 25.
Moore's paintings range from portraits to impressionistic floral still lives to realistic images of animals. His background is as interesting as his paintings. Come out to 902 East 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to learn about this painter and his many works.
Collin County Home & Garden Show
The Collin County Home & Garden Show returns to Credit Union of Texas Event Center February 24-26. Admission is free. Attendees can find everything they need to solve their home and garden projects under one roof.
Event days and times run:
- Friday, February 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, February 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
North Texas Food Bank to hold Empty Bowls campaign
Held at the North Texas Food Bank’s Perot Family Campus in Plano, Empty Bowls brings together food art and music lovers who have a heart for helping our neighbors. From 6-9 p.m. Feb. 23, each event attendee will be able to enjoy bowl-friendly fare, prepared by chefs and restaurants from across North Texas, music and live entertainment, as well as an interactive shopping experience and varied silent auction. Each guest will also be able to select a handcrafted bowl made by a local artisan; these tokens serve as a reminder that not everyone has access to a full bowl.
This signature event, now in its 23rd year has provided critical funds that support the North Texas community, to date Empty Bowls has helped the NTFB provide access to more than 6.5 million meals.
Legacy West Celebrates Mardi Gras
Catch all the beads as the Fat Tuesday Marching Band parades through Legacy West starting at 6:30 p.m. and descends on Legacy Hall to march throughout all three floors on Tuesdya, Feb. 21.
Legacy West is bringing Bourbon Street to Plano with classic New Orleans brass music by Bobby Falk Brass Edition performing from 7-9 p.m. in the Box Garden.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.