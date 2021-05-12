Tate

Children’s Health, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, and UT Southwestern Medical Center, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, announced Dr. Brad Tate as newly installed Associate CMO for Children’s Medical Center Plano. The appointment is effective June 2021.

Tate has been appointed Associate CMO for Children’s Medical Center Plano and served as Vice President and Medical Director of Enterprise Care Management and Service Chief of Medicine at Children’s Health Plano. He started with Children’s Health in 2010 as a hospitalist on the Plano campus and subsequently served as Medical Director for the Children’s Health Medical Group Hospitalist Group, whose transition he successfully led from the Children’s Health Plano campus to the Children’s Health Dallas and Our Children’s House campuses. During his tenure with Children’s Health, Tate has assisted the Emergency Department on the Dallas campus, served as a Medical Director for the Nurse Advice Line, Home Care, Health Plan and led as Service Chief of Pediatrics and President of the medical staff at Our Children’s House.

“Brad is an expert in his medical field and has proven himself as a leader at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern,” said Dr. Dai Chung, CMO for the Joint Pediatric Enterprise. “This appointment is a natural next step in further defining and building our Joint Pediatric Enterprise. His clinical expertise coupled with his strategic orientation will be invaluable as we further align our operations and strengthen our care model to better meet the needs of children across our growing region. I’m honored to have Dr. Tate join me on the leadership team, and I look forward to the great work we will do together. Our enterprise has a bright future ahead.”

