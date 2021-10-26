Children's Health

An expansion for Children’s Medical Center Plano broke ground Tuesday and coincided with the 16-year anniversary of the pediatric hospital’s initial groundbreaking in 2005.

This seven-story facility extension, Children’s Health said, will effectively double the hospital’s size and accommodate specialized care units, including those for cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, neurology and orthopedics. Children’s Health also said the facility’s current bed count of 72 would increase to 212.

“Despite an extensive network of providers that work to serve the needs of the community, Children’s Health has seen the average number of patient families increase year-over-year, with many families traveling to the Dallas campus to receive specialty care not currently available in Plano,” Children’s Health said in a statement.

The project’s completion is expected to happen in early 2024.

