The Heights Church in Richardson is holding a food drive for food-insecure families during the uncertainty of COVID-19 (coronavirus.)
Residents who wish to donate non-perishable food, paper products and diapers can drive up to the church and drop off the items for donation from March 16 to 18.
Food and supplies can be dropped off 10 a.m. to 2 p.m March 16 and 17 in the drive-thru at the church’s main entrance to their atrium and worship center. The drive-thru will also be open from 5 p.m. to 7 March 18.
The church is located at 201 West Renner Road, Richardson.
“What we’re seeing and from talking with our partners is that the food pantries are really hurting for food,” Heights’ Missions Pastor Richard Covington said.
“I know that a lot of people have been to the store and purchasing things that they need, but when supplies runs low at stores, it really hurts the vulnerable in our communities, and I don't think a lot of people realize that,” Covington said.
For some grocery stores, donating non-perishables that fail to sell is common practice. As people around the Metroplex stock up on food and other essentials, pantries are seeing fewer donations.
“The vulnerable in our community always need help, but this crisis has created a situation where they're going to be even more vulnerable,” Covington said.
The church is also offering grocery delivery to those who can’t get out to pick up their own right now. If you need assistance, or would like to help, email missions@theheights.org.
Food pantries in Plano include Minnie’s Food Pantry, North Texas Food Bank, A Christian Food Pantry, God’s Pantry, The Storehouse of Collin County, and Plano Food Pantry.
