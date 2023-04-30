Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of April 30:
Family concert series: A Night at the Ball
Music from the Plano Symphony Orchestra brass quintet and percussion, marionettes from Le Theatre de Marionette and dancers will whisk you away to the ball. Families are encouraged to dress in prince and princess attire while they learn about classical music and instruments as well as hear music from "Beauty and the Beast," "Star Wars" and more.
Audiences are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes early for the Instrument Petting Zoo, where children can interact with instruments up close.
The event is at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 and 4:30 PM.
Tickets are $12–$18 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/ or online at planosymphony.org).
Art Centre Theatre presents: The Bad Seed
Come out to the Arts Center Theatre at 1400 Summit Ave Suite E for a performance of the Bad Seed at 7:30 p.m. May 5-7.
The scene is a small Southern town where Colonel and Christine Penmark live with their daughter, Rhoda. Little Rhoda Penmark is the evil queen of the story. On the surface she is sweet, charming, full of old-fashioned graces, loved by her parents, admired by all her elders. But Rhoda’s mother has an uneasy feeling about her. When one of Rhoda’s schoolmates is mysteriously drowned at a picnic, Mrs. Penmark is alarmed. For the boy who was drowned was the one who had won the penmanship medal that Rhoda felt she deserved.
Some material may not be suitable for children. Parents urged to give “parental guidance”. May contain some material parents might not like for their young children.
Ticket information is at artcentretheatre.com.
Legacy Hall to host Star Wars Trivia Night
May the Fourth be with you at Legacy Hall. Gather your fellow Jedi masters and test your knowledge of Star Wars for grand prizes from 7-9 p.m. May 4 at Legacy Hall.
Dress up in your BEST costume because there will be a costume contest at the end of the evening with a $50 Hall Pass prize.
The most powerful teams will win these grand prizes:
1st place: $100 Hall Pass
2nd place:$75 Hall Pass
3rd place: $50 Hall Pass
Bring a phone, tablet or laptop to send in answers from your table.
Heritage Farmstead Museum hosts little farmer Fridays
Bring your favorite bear or stuffed animal for a day on the farm from 10 a.m. to noon May 5 at the Heritage Farmstead. Listen to story time in the schoolhouse, have a pretend tea party, and enjoy a ukulele sing-along with your bear. Children will make a teddy bear craft, help feed our chickens, and go on a hayride. Be sure to pack a picnic lunch or snack to share with your teddy bear.
Little Farmer Fridays is an interactive program designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Most appropriate for children ages 2 to 5 years old, the programs offer families the opportunity to read a story, make a craft, meet our livestock, enjoy a wagon ride, and have fun on the 4.5 acre farm.
On each program date, gates open at 10 a.m. for registered guests. Tickets must be purchased in advance at heritagefarmstead.org/learn/preschool-programs.
Stations are open during a two-hour, come-and-go style program and close at noon. After the program is over, guests are welcome to enjoy time on their own until 2 p.m. Guests can bring a picnic lunch or snack.
Cinco de Mayo fiesta
Fiesta all day with tacos, tequila and tunes at Legacy Hall’s free Cinco de Mayo party 11 a.m. May 5.
Grab authentic Mexican food favorites including carne asada tacos, elotes, and caramel-stuffed churros from Chilangos Tacos.
Entertainment will include Dueling Mariachis and Havana NRG.
