City officials addressed the public Thursday night in a virtual town hall meeting. Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and officials from various departments including emergency management, environmental health and sustainability, and fire-rescue were all present via video conference.
According to Director of Environmental Health and Sustainability Rachel Patterson, positive Plano cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday were up to 82. She said the department has been in communication with county and state health officials since Jan. 24.
Noting the increase in case numbers, Patterson said there are two main reasons for the growth.
“There’s been an increase in testing even though we’re still a little bit limited there. But second, we’re now seeing community spread and that’s caused us to enter what is called the acceleration phase of the pandemic,” she said. “That happens in every outbreak, you’re going to have an acceleration phase.”
According to Plano Fire Chief Sam Greif, the numbers in Plano are expected to peak between April 6 and 15, but “they haven’t said in our area what that peak looks like.”
Asked about the city’s decision not to issue its own shelter-in-place order, City Manager Mark Israelson said Plano is following the state order in an effort to simplify interpretations.
“While a bunch of cities around us may have their own shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order that was passed by their mayor or by their council, the city of Plano has the state order in place and its own order, but the definition of essential services comes from the state of Texas.”
According to Director of Emergency Management Carrie Little, hospitals in the county are operating at 50% bed capacity. Greif said information from health care officials has confirmed the percentage.
LaRosiliere’s message for the residents of Plano centered around endurance.
“We’re in the midst of a storm and we’re being asked to get in the bunker. When the storm has passed we will go outside and assess the damage,” he said.
“This is going to be a gradual return to the norm.”
LaRosiliere added he wants residents to be prepared for an extension of the local state of disaster.
“I don’t think anyone should expect that come April 30, that the light switch goes on and life goes back to normal.”
