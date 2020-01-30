City Council on Monday approved three applications for a 9% tax credit on proposed affordable housing projects. The three proposed locations are at the southwest corner of Headquarters Drive and Dominion Parkway, the northwest quadrant of Premier and Enterprise Drive, and the southeast side of F Avenue.
Applications are submitted by Community Services to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA). The credits come from money set aside each year for Texas communities with a need for affordable housing.
“Our hope is that at least one of them will make it through the process and be able to be funded,” Community Services Director Lori Shwarz said.
The Dominion and Headquarters location is proposed to hold 94 units with 82.98% of the units under the Area Medium Income restrictions. The Premier and Enterprise location is proposed to have 97 units with a 79% income restriction, and the F Ave. location would hold 81 units with a 79.1% income restriction.
“Housing affordability is becoming a major concern for families here, and anybody that wants to move into the city,” Shwarz told the council.
A fourth application for a senior affordable housing location on 14th Avenue aimed at providing housing for veterans was tabled for the council’s Feb. 10 meeting.
Because the fourth location is in close proximity to the F Avenue project, the application would require a waiver to be approved for submission. The F Avenue location was considered a senior affordable housing unit in previous rounds of funding and would be in competition with the 14th Ave location.
“I would hate to see us approve something that could potentially negatively impact a project that’s going to support our veterans,” Mayor Pro Tem Rick Smith said.
According to Shwarz, applications for affordable housing in the last year did not succeed, but the previous year saw approval for one project.
