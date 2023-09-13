Plano City Hall.jpg

The city of Plano is slated to see a $0.4176 tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

At a Monday meeting, the Plano City Council adopted its budget for the new fiscal year, slated to go into effect Oct. 1.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

