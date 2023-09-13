The city of Plano is slated to see a $0.4176 tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
At a Monday meeting, the Plano City Council adopted its budget for the new fiscal year, slated to go into effect Oct. 1.
The city’s adopted tax rate will be $0.4176 per $100 valuation. The tax is broken down into $0.3026 for operation and maintenance funding, while $0.1150 will go toward city debts. This is above the no new revenue rate, which is a tax rate needed to generate the same revenue for the city as the 2022-23 fiscal year. According to the city, a resident with a $100,000 value home will pay 7.6% ($21) more per month.
Councilmember Shelby Williams said during the meeting that Plano has one of the lowest tax rates in the metroplex because of its high property values. Councilmember Anthony Ricciardelli said that he would encourage the city to look at other methods of generating revenue to help continue decreasing property taxes by raising service fees or finding more grant opportunities for some projects.
The total combined operating resources for fiscal year 2023-24 willl be $806,307,900. This is a decrease of $2.2 million under the re-estimated budget for fiscal year 2022-23. As the city enters a new fiscal year, a budget analysis from the city of Plano said that it is entering a new lifecycle phase, which is characterized by a slowing of new revenue from green field development and will transition to a larger focus on infrastructure maintenance, commercial and corporate redevelopment, as well as long-term revenue sustainability.
To continue providing its current level of service to residents, the city included a 3% raise to all employees to remain competitive among other neighboring city employers. Additionally, the city is slated to conduct $300 million worth of projects in the coming fiscal year through its capital investment program.
Key expenditures from the city include:
Public Safety Programs, slated to total $12,925,101 from 12 additional positions, new equipment and programs for first responders.
Increase expenditures for the North Texas Municipal Water District, totalling $9,720,344. Contracted water cost is increasing from $3.39 per thousand gallons to $3.77 per thousand gallons in 2023-24. Wastewater and the Upper East Fork Interceptor will increase from $4.32 per thousand gallons to $4.89 per thousand gallons.
Capital Improvement Programs will total $1,347,463 for contractual maintenance, equipment, materials, and supplies for maintenance of expanded and enhanced park and trail systems, five additional positions to support increased workload associated with
Additional bond funded projects, utilities, maintenance and custodial services for one newly opened city building and one additional leased space.
