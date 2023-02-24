Downtown Plano 1.JPG

File photo

 Rick Rogers

As the city of Plano looks toward redeveloping downtown, it’s working on establishing standards for special streets and redevelopments to create a more consistent, pedestrian friendly environment.

At a Feb. 20 Plano Planning and Zoning meeting, three items appeared before the committee to propose possible standards of redevelopment. City of Plano Senior Mobility Planner Jason Aprill discussed how special roads including alleys, mews and paseos around downtown were constructed before thoroughfare standards were implemented in 1959. In a presentation, he showed how one road could have multiple rights of way within a short span.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments