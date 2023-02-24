As the city of Plano looks toward redeveloping downtown, it’s working on establishing standards for special streets and redevelopments to create a more consistent, pedestrian friendly environment.
At a Feb. 20 Plano Planning and Zoning meeting, three items appeared before the committee to propose possible standards of redevelopment. City of Plano Senior Mobility Planner Jason Aprill discussed how special roads including alleys, mews and paseos around downtown were constructed before thoroughfare standards were implemented in 1959. In a presentation, he showed how one road could have multiple rights of way within a short span.
Proposed standards included limiting mews to small subdivisions with under 25 lots with a maximum block length of 600 feet.
Mews are proposed to be 22 feet of pavement with three feet of buffer on each side and a seven-foot parking setback, as well as emergency vehicle stripping.
Paseos will have a minimum right of way of 28 feet, and dwelling units must face a paseo.
Aprill proposed standards for shared streets, which is an emerging trend in areas with lots of pedestrian traffic and less vehicle traffic. With no curbs and unique paving, the pedestrian and street level will be the same. This will allow for diverse modes of transportation.
As Plano redevelops downtown, it aims to make the area more pedestrian and bike friendly.
Community members who spoke said that they would like to have a seat at the table when discussing redevelopment standards to ensure the community at-large is on board with the changes.
City of Plano Senior Planner Molly Corywell followed Aprill to discuss how the city can bring certain areas of the city within the community design plan. The plan aims to ensure incoming redevelopment falls in line with community needs and desires.
The plan to standardize redevelopment will be broken down into three stages. In 2023, phase one of the plan will include downtown corridor redevelopments, activity centers, community corners and neighborhoods.
Phase two will take place in 2024 and will focus on expressway corridors, employment centers, major transport centers, Preston Road, Plano Parkway, the Dallas North Tollway and US-75 redevelopments.
Phase three, slated for 2025, will include open spaces, social networks and special areas like Oak Point and the Research and Technology Crossroads development.
While developing a set of standards, city staff aims to get community feedback with the help of Olsson Studio.
The city will host public open houses in March, July and October 2023 to discuss downtown development, city-wide redevelopment and a final look at its new standards. Digital open houses will be held in April and July.
The city will also hold open houses in June and September to discuss redevelopment around DART’s Silver Line.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
