The city of Plano is beginning the process of alleviating homelessness within the community.

As part of the HOME American Rescue Plan, a total of $1.98 million was approved at a Jan. 9 city council meeting to begin this process. Funding came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

