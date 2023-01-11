The city of Plano is beginning the process of alleviating homelessness within the community.
As part of the HOME American Rescue Plan, a total of $1.98 million was approved at a Jan. 9 city council meeting to begin this process. Funding came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Community Services Manager Shanette Eaden said that funding will be dedicated to families or individuals making 50% or below the median salary.
Eaden told council that $1.4 million will go to support services dedicated to keeping at-risk residents in homes, and $310,000 will go to tenant-based rental assistance for those experiencing homelessness. The funding will provide up to 24 months of assistance, Eaden said.
Case management and housing navigation for both at-risk and unhoused residents will receive $110,000, and admin costs will utilize a total $100,000 for both subrecipients and the city of Plano. Eaden said the $50,000 set aside by the city will go toward ongoing training and monitoring.
As the HOME American Rescue Plan moves forward, the city will submit a request for proposal. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will have 45 days to approve or deny the request. If approved, the city will begin working with local nonprofits before launching the program in May.
Following the presentation from Eaden, Plano City Councilmember Rick Grady said that the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Plano has exceeded $2,000, and a resident looking to rent such an apartment would need to make around $84,000-100,000 each year to live in Plano. He highlighted the importance of quality affordable living in the city for residents who make less than $84,000 a year.
Grady also said he wanted the city to work with property owners and understand their pushbacks when helping rehouse homeless families or individuals.
“Just because somebody has a voucher in their hand does not mean they are a bad person,” he said. “It means they need help.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
