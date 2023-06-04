The city of Plano released its second draft of its updated thoroughfare standards.
The city is updating its thoroughfare standards, soon to be renamed the street design standards, to improve street designs throughout the city. These standards serve as a resource for any individuals or groups involved in the planning and design of the city’s street network, public and private. The city’s last thoroughfare standards update was in 2009.
Plano’s street design standards provide the design requirements for transportation infrastructure, including streets, sidewalks and traffic calming devices. The requirements provide a base standard for expected traffic flows and occurrences, meeting today’s transportation needs, while laying the foundation for future developments.
When looking at downtown streets, the majority were constructed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, before city-wide standards were put in place. Updates to the thoroughfare standards will include wider sidewalks, on-street parking, street trees and other pedestrian and bicycle amenities.
Today, there are several modes of transportation, taking people from their homes to work and to entertainment areas. As Plano revisits its roads, it aims to include safe features for bicycle and micro-mobility devices like scooters.
Context will play a large part in Plano’s thoroughfare standards, as the city more clearly categorizes its roads into expressways, regional arterials, major and minor arterials, major and minor collectors, local streets, special streets and access ways (including alleys, mews, paseos, and shared streets) and downtown streets.
When looking at more pedestrian-friendly commercial areas, the city will include standards to limit the use of mews to small subdivisions and where houses are designed to front on common open spaces, such as a paseo.
While some standards will be added, the city aims to consolidate the thoroughfare design standards to reduce redundancies.
To improve safety in Plano’s neighborhoods, the city will also install traffic calming measures, forcing cars to slow down.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.