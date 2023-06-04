Roads.jfif
City of Plano

The city of Plano released its second draft of its updated thoroughfare standards.

The city is updating its thoroughfare standards, soon to be renamed the street design standards, to improve street designs throughout the city. These standards serve as a resource for any individuals or groups involved in the planning and design of the city’s street network, public and private. The city’s last thoroughfare standards update was in 2009.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments