Budget.png

City Manager Mark Israelson said the city is working on a long-term model for its tax rate. Additionally, the city will put together a five-year financial forecast to avoid surprises, he said.

 City of Plano

As the city of Plano gets closer to adopting its 2023 budget, City Council members are exploring future funding options.

At an Aug. 22 meeting, Plano Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley told council that the city recommended adopting the no-new-revenue rate of 41.76 cents per $100 of valuation, where 30.26 cents would go toward maintenance and operations while 11.5 cents would go toward city debt. This is a decrease from last year’s no-new-revenue rate of 42.65 cents. Rhodes-Whitley said that the ability to adopt a no-new-revenue rate comes from the city’s increased sales tax revenue this past fiscal year.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments