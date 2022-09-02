As the city of Plano gets closer to adopting its 2023 budget, City Council members are exploring future funding options.
At an Aug. 22 meeting, Plano Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley told council that the city recommended adopting the no-new-revenue rate of 41.76 cents per $100 of valuation, where 30.26 cents would go toward maintenance and operations while 11.5 cents would go toward city debt. This is a decrease from last year’s no-new-revenue rate of 42.65 cents. Rhodes-Whitley said that the ability to adopt a no-new-revenue rate comes from the city’s increased sales tax revenue this past fiscal year.
According to Rhodes-Whitley, the city’s operating budget is down from $677 million to $675.9 million. The city’s Capital Improvement Projects budget is up from $330 million to $332 million.
Council Member Rick Grady said while the city has seen an increase in sales tax, another reason why the city can levy a no-new-revenue rate is because of the one-time funding received from the federal government during the pandemic and pushing capital improvement projects down the line. This model is not sustainable long term, and at some point, the council will need to increase its tax rate, Grady said.
Plano City Council member Rick Smith advocated for the no-new-revenue rate, saying that residents are already struggling due to inflation and that the city should keep its taxes low for now.
City Manager Mark Israelson said the city is working on a long-term model for its tax rate. Additionally, the city will put together a five-year financial forecast to avoid surprises, he said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
