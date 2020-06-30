Aligned with Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased reopening of the state, the city of Plano announced last week it was planning to open several facilities around town. Now city leaders are postponing the previously scheduled openings.
The news comes against the backdrop of climbing COVID-19 numbers in the city and state. Last Thursday, Abbott issued an announcement with an intention to “pause” the state’s reopening. Businesses open prior to the announcement are exempt from the pause. Bars in Texas were later ordered to shut down.
“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott said in a release.
The governor asked Texans to wear masks and sanitize. “The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.”
Below is a list of Plano’s updated service changes.
- In-person recreation classes scheduled to begin on July 6 or later have been canceled. Online classes and those at High Point Tennis Center are still available. “Recreation staff will be contacting registrants to process cancellations and issue refunds,” the city wrote in a release.
- The public library system’s “grab and go” planned for July 6 is on hold. Current services will continue, including porch side pickup for materials, computer access, online programs, and digital resources.
- The Interurban Museum, scheduled to reopen July 11, has been postponed.
