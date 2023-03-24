As the city of Plano enters a new chapter of development, city leaders invited commercial realtors to hear about some new projects coming to the area as well as the changing economic landscape.
According to City of Plano Planning Director Christina Day, all of Plano’s major corridors: State Highway 121, the Dallas North Tollway, US 75, President George Bush Turnpike and Preston Road have major incoming developments.
Upcoming projects include redevelopment at the shops at Willow Bend, the former EDS campus and Lavon Farms. City of Plano Special Projects Director Peter Braster said more information will soon be released.
Currently, the city has several mixed-use developments under way all over the city.
Assembly Park will feature 180,000 square feet of office use, 16,000 square feet of new retail space and 312 multifamily homes. The development will replace Plano Market Square near Spring Creek and K Avenue.
Collin Creek Mall will feature 1.3 million square feet of office space, 300,000 square feet of retail, a 200-key hotel, 6.5 acres of park land, 2,300 multifamily units, 500 single family units and 300 independent living units.
Downtown Plano will receive some revitalization around the First Baptist Church, as 10,000 square feet of office, 20,000 square feet of retail, 270 multifamily units and 50 single family units come in.
Redevelopment at Haggard Farms is under way with the incoming Almanac development. The farms will see new life with 750,000 square feet of office, 31,000 square feet of retail, a 98-key hotel, 30 acres of park land, 700 multifamily units and 427 assisted living units.
Mustang Square, located at SH-121 and Rasor Boulevard, will see 140,000 square feet of office space, 180,000 square feet of retail and 97 single family units.
Across the city, dirt is being moved to make way for new spaces for businesses and new residents to occupy.
Beacon Square, located near Coit Road and President George Bush Turnpike, has seen 539 of its 1,100 multifamily units and some of its 70,000 retail space go vertical this past year. The development will also see 800,000 square feet of office space and seven acres of park land.
Heritage Creekside, located near Plano Parkway and Alma Drive, has seen 24,000 square feet of retail, 630 multifamily units and 259 single family units go vertical. Currently, the development’s 1.5 million square feet of office space, 310 square feet of retail, 670 multifamily and 32 single family units are under construction.
Redevelopment at Plano Gateway has seen 3,500 of its 112,000 square feet of office space, 80,000 of its 112,000 square feet of retail, 831 of its 1,178 multifamily units go vertical. The development will also see 269 single family homes.
Promontory on Preston will replace the old Kohl's building located near Preston and Spring Creek. It will see 128,000 square feet of retail and 264 single family homes.
In addition to incoming developments, the city plans on updating its development handbook to be more consistent and less bureaucratic, Day said.
Once published, the handbook will be available online for Realtors and future developers to see.
As Plano continues redeveloping, Plano City Manager Mark Israelson and Plano Mayor John Muns said they would like to stay relevant and among the top cities to attract businesses.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.