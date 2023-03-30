Plano community members gathered at the Courtyard Theatre Wednesday evening to determine the future of the city’s development.
The lobby was separated into two areas: downtown streets projects and community development standards.
“Generally speaking, the idea is to add larger sidewalks and on-street parking, street trees and amenities to make it a much more walkable and pedestrian-friendly environment,” City of Plano Comprehensive Planning Manager Michael Bell said of the city's downtown area. “We're reaching out to downtown stakeholders to get their feedback on that.”
The side of the lobby that showed proposed community development standards focused on design issues including open space, architecture and other areas of development. The city will focus on downtown, neighborhoods, retail and mixed-use areas. The community development projects will take an anticipated three to four years.
“We're going to start issuing design standards to guide new development and unique development in downtown Plano that's consistent with our comprehensive plan,” Bell said.
While the downtown street project is coming to a close, the city has just started its community development standards projects.
“We'll take that input and make changes,” Bell said. “We'll bring it back to the planning and zoning commission when we're closer to adoption.”
The city will host public open houses in July and October 2023 to discuss downtown development, city-wide redevelopment and a final look at its new standards. Digital open houses will be held in April and July.
The city will also hold open houses in June and September to discuss redevelopment around DART’s Silver Line.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
