dump_during.jpg

Over the weekend, the city of Plano launched a new  composting program for residents. 

The city of Plano is piloting a new path toward resident sustainability.

Over the weekend, Plano launched a composting program open to 500 residents to reduce the negative outcomes associated with the landfilling of organic wastes and turn their food scraps into compost for the enrichment of local soils.

Welcome Kits Ready.jpg

The city of Plano will provide welcome kits to the first 500 residents who sign up for the composting pilot program. 
compost.png

The city provided a graphic outlining what can and cannot be composted through the city. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments