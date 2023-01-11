The city of Plano is piloting a new path toward resident sustainability.
Over the weekend, Plano launched a composting program open to 500 residents to reduce the negative outcomes associated with the landfilling of organic wastes and turn their food scraps into compost for the enrichment of local soils.
“The goal of the program is to offer Plano residents an environmentally friendly alternative for disposing of food scraps and avoid the negative environmental outcomes associated with landfilling food scraps,” said Jaime Bretzmann, sustainability supervisor with the city of Plano.
She added that food scraps should be seen as a resource for soil enrichment.
While the city previously had a composting program open to commercial entities, the frequency of contamination prevented the program from continuing.
“We really want to educate participants,” Bretzmann said. “As part of our program launch, we had information sections where we talk about what can and cannot be composted as part of the program. We are focusing on food scraps with the exception of raw meats and chewing gum. We've created some infographics to help residents easily understand what can and cannot be composted that residents can reference. They can also reach out to me or visit our website if they have any questions.”
Funding for the program came from grants obtained through the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Of the 500 open slots, 225 have been filled, according to the city.
“Public reaction has been very positive. Going into the program, we had a list of residents who were very eager to sign up right when we opened the program,” Bretzmann said.
The city also allows multifamily residents to join the program. By signing up, residents will receive a welcome kit that includes pails for large and small food scraps in addition to a sample of finished compost, as well as a voucher for 1 cubic foot of finished compost, from Texas Pure Products. The city will provide eight drop off locations for residents to drop off their scraps.
The program is slated to run through June 15. Fees garnered from residents joining the program will sustain the program while the city determines how successful it was and whether or not it can continue, Bretzmann said.
The city stated in a press release that only food scraps will be accepted. Paper products and compostable utensils will not.
