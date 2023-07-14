For Sharon Bradley, the best part of Plano ISD’s Back to School Fair is the bright smiles ad lit-up eyes on students’ faces as they gear up for another year of learning.
From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Plano ISD families will have an opportunity to get the tools they need to ensure their child’s success this coming school year, including school supplies, backpacks, immunizations, enrollment and registration assistance, access to mental health services, dental and eye screenings, hair cuts, shelf stable food and more at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E Spring Creek Pkwy.
According to Plano ISD Family and Social Services Director Sharon Bradley, the city, school district and local organizations like the Plano Education Foundation, Toyota, the Credit Union of Texas, LovePacs, Minnies Food Pantry work together to increase access to needed resources for all families.
“About five or six years ago, a colleague, James Thomas, and I wanted to provide an opportunity for families to come together for a one-stop-shop for all the things they would need to help their kids be successful in school,” Bradley said. “It started with two neighborhood schools, then the following year, we were in three schools. During COVID-19, we had a mobile back to school fair at Clark Stadium, then last year was the first year we held it on this level at the Plano Event Center. This year will be another year with the same structure and platform we did this last year.”
While Plano ISD held its back to school fair, Mayor Muns launched his Families First campaign, also serving families in need as school started back up. The two entities then combined their resources to help even more families, Bradley said.
Growing from 800 to over 4,000 students served, the fair has garnered more popularity over time.
“It gets bigger and bigger each year, which is great because we're able to help more families,” Bradley said. “We want to help families overcome any obstacles in their way when it comes to their children's education. No matter where in Plano they live, they will get the same, exceptional support and care from the district and members of our community.”
