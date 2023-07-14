Back to school fair.jpg

Methanex gathers backpacks for Plano's fifth back to school fair.

 Plano ISD

For Sharon Bradley, the best part of Plano ISD’s Back to School Fair is the bright smiles ad lit-up eyes on students’ faces as they gear up for another year of learning.

From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Plano ISD families will have an opportunity to get the tools they need to ensure their child’s success this coming school year, including school supplies, backpacks, immunizations, enrollment and registration assistance, access to mental health services, dental and eye screenings, hair cuts, shelf stable food and more at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E Spring Creek Pkwy.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

