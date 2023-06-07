Plano 150 Celebration2.jpeg

Residents wished the city of Plano a happy 150th birthday by designing special hand-made birthday cards at a station available at the city celebration Saturday afternoon at Haggard Park.

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

Plano residents will have a unique opportunity to celebrate two big birthdays at once on July 4  — America’s Independence and the city of Plano's 150th birthday.

It’s time once again for the ever popular "All American 4th" at Collin College’s Spring Creek campus.

