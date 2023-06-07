Plano residents will have a unique opportunity to celebrate two big birthdays at once on July 4 — America’s Independence and the city of Plano's 150th birthday.
It’s time once again for the ever popular "All American 4th" at Collin College’s Spring Creek campus.
The events starts at 6 p.m., and a parade organized by Plano Rotary Clubs begins at 7:30 p.m. down a stretch of Spring Creek Parkway, adjacent to the college.
The fireworks extravaganza begins at 9:30 p.m.
Due to safety concerns regarding severe weather, the city of Plano had to close down its 150th birthday event on Saturday, June 3, a little early. So to give the City of Excellence a proper celebration, the city is going to honor its 150th birthday again. In addition to celebrating the All American 4th, attendees will also eat HEB cupcakes and sing Happy Birthday to our City of Excellence on that day as well.
Organizations, schools and individuals are invited to enter a float into the parade. Registration ends June 16 and can be found at www.rotaryparadesofplano.com.
Vendors will have food and beverages available for purchase. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers from home, but may not bring pets, alcoholic beverages or fireworks.
Parking is available at the college located at 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. The City will have live parking updates on Twitter (@cityofplanotx).
In case you were not able to attend the June 3 celebration of Plano's 150th birthday before the event was canceled due to weather, check out photos from the Plano Star Courier and Star Local Media.
Happy 150th birthday, city of Plano! Residents gather for celebration before storm hit
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.