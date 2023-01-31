Here is the latest winter weather update from the City of Plano as of 4 p.m. Tuesday:
City crews continue to sand bridges and intersections. The city urges residents not to drive if they can avoid it.
Plano’s warming station is at capacity. Though the guests who are already there are welcome to stay, the warming station will not accept any more guests because there is no more room to house new guests. Those who are homeless and still need shelter are urged to search for other options.
Plano Utility Operations crew worked diligently to repair a water main break on Cloister Way near Custer Road and 15th Street.
Some of the city’s dedicated city employees slept in the Municipal Center and will for the next few nights.
With forecasts showing no measurable improvement over the next 24 hours, Plano Recreation facilities and Plano Public Library locations will remain closed to the public through Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Customer and Utility Services is closed to walk-in and phone customers. Please make use of the City’s online tool to pay your water bill: https://ecop.plano.gov/CUS
The Adrian Magallanes Day Labor Center is closed through Wednesday, February 1.
Municipal Court and Clerk’s Office are closed through Wednesday, February 1. Please contact the clerk’s office prior to making an appearance on Feb. 1 for closure updates. All Jury Trials scheduled for Feb. 1 have been canceled and will be rescheduled. Jurors will be reset and a summons will be mailed to the address on file.
Teen Court is rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 20.
The Animal Shelter staff on site is caring for animals and responding to calls as needed. The Shelter is not open for adoption services.
Heritage Commission meetings scheduled for Tuesday. Jan. 31 have been canceled. Special Called meetings are now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Texas Pure Products is closed through Wednesday, February 1.
Winter weather may affect scheduled hours the remainder of the week. The city urges residents to please check city communication channels before heading to our facilities.
Trash and Recycling services are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, February 1. The city asks residents to leave their carts at their collection point. As soon as driving conditions are safe, the city will pick up residents’ carts.
Republic Services has canceled commercial trash collection through Wednesday, February 1.
Residents should report water leas to Public Works Customer Service (7 am-10 pm) at 972-769-4160 or the Ridgeview Pump Station (10 pm-7 am) at 972-769-1623.
If residents see a tree that has fallen in the roadway or is blocking a city sidewalk, they can call the city’s public works team at 972-769-4140.
