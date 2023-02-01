Here is the latest winter weather update from the City of Plano:
Plano streets are icy and slick, the city announced this morning. Conditions are worse than Tuesday. While yesterday the city had patchy ice, recent sleet, freezing rain and subfreezing temperatures have turned road surfaces into a solid sheet of solid ice.
Plano’s Public Works department currently has 12 sanding trucks operating. Those trucks are running on a 24-hour basis and are focusing on bridges and major roads first, and then critical facilities such as fire stations and police stations. Those sanding crews are also working closely with the city’s 911 center and other city departments to address any other isolated concerns as they arise.
Most residents have heeded the city’s advice and stayed off the roads. Considering the conditions, the city has reported very few accidents in Plano at this point. Plano’s 911 center reported four crashes overnight.
“For a city of 290-thousand people, that is minimal,” the city said. “We’re hopeful our drivers will do the same today and stay off those slippery roads.”
Here are a list of facilities that are closed today:
Recreation Centers and Library locations (including book drops)
Animal Shelter: Not available for adoptions today. Due to a canine influenza outbreak, dog adoptions are not currently available. Cats and small animals that need homes are still available. The dog area is currently blocked off to prevent exposure.
Customer and Utility Services is closed to walk-in and phone customers. Please make use of the City’s online tool to pay your water bill: https://ecop.plano.gov/CUS/
Municipal Court/Clerk’s office. All Jury Trials scheduled for Feb. 1 have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Jurors will be reset and a summons will be mailed to the address on file.
The Adrian Magallanes Day Labor Center
Teen Court rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 20.
Texas Pure Products
“Winter weather may affect scheduled hours the remainder of the week,” the city said. “We’re asking our residents to check City communication channels before you leave.”
Trash and recycling will not be collected today. The city plans to resume collection as soon as conditions allow. Residents are encouraged to leave their cart at the collection point. Once service is resumed, the city will pick up trash from those who have regular service on Tuesday. The following day, city will pick up trash/recycling from those who have regular service on Wednesday and so on. The city aims to resume collection Thursday, even if delayed, so we can wrap up this week’s collection by the end of the day Saturday and be back on a regular collection cycle by Monday.
Freezing rain may impact power lines and tree limbs. The city encourages residents to take some time to prepare for the conditions.
Residents are encouraged to take an inventory of necessary items that rely on electricity.
“Gather batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs if the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank,” the city said. “Have flashlights for every household member. If you lose power, make sure to be careful when using alternative heat sources and practice portable generator safety. Once you and your family are safe, check in with others in your neighborhood to make sure they are okay.”
Here are important resources for residents experiencing an outage:
Oncor - https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
Report outage: 888-313-4747 – Text: OUT to 66267
Report downed power lines: 888-313-4747
Check Status - https://www.oncor.com/outages/check_status/identify
Should you need to report a water leak, call Public Works Customer Service (7 am-10 pm) at 972-769-4160 or the Ridgeview Pump Station (10 pm-7 am) at 972-769-1623. Should you need to shut off water to your home or business, follow these instructions.
If you see a tree has fallen in the roadway or is blocking a city sidewalk, call our Public Works team at 972-769-4140.
