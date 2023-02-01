Plano weather.jpg
City of Plano

Here is the latest winter weather update from the City of Plano:

Plano streets are icy and slick, the city announced this morning. Conditions are worse than Tuesday. While yesterday the city had patchy ice, recent sleet, freezing rain and subfreezing temperatures have turned road surfaces into a solid sheet of solid ice.  

