The city of Plano is engaging its residents over the next three years as it looks toward redevelopment.
City of Plano Lead Planner Drew Braner said the city is in its earliest stages in garnering community input for its community design plan.
At a Feb. 20 Plano Planning and Zoning meeting, three items appeared before the committee to propose possible standards of redevelopment. The standards primarily centered around downtown – Plano’s first target of redevelopment.
“We'll focus on a lot more development types than just downtown,” Braner said. “Downtown is the first step in this process. Our comprehensive plan gives us design standards for a variety of different land uses.”
The city will host public open houses, with the help of Olson Studio, in March, July and October 2023 to discuss downtown development, city-wide redevelopment and a final look at its new standards. Digital open houses will be held in April and July.
The first open house is slated for from 5-7 p.m. March 29 at the Courtyard Theatre.
“The idea is that the community design plan will establish more detailed design standards as redevelopment occurs throughout the city,” Braner said. “The first event we're preparing for is to get input from our downtown stakeholders from our general public on how they'd like to see downtown redevelopment occur and how we can make standards capture the vision for downtown.”
The city will also hold open houses in June and September to discuss redevelopment around DART’s Silver Line.
“The overall timeframe for the project is anticipated for three phases over three years,” Braner said. “This first phase will include downtown standards and would likely be about a year from now, we'll have a final draft of those standards that we'll bring to planning and zoning and city council for final approval. We're right at the beginning of this whole process.”
While phase one revolves around downtown, Braner said the plan would not affect the historic developments of downtown. Only new and redevelopment would adopt the new standards.
The city is also currently working on building a website that will list active new projects and redevelopments for residents to stay informed on what’s coming.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.