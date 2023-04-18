As Plano faces continued population growth, redevelopment and a new comprehensive plan, the city is looking at ways to mitigate health impacts from noise and air pollution.
At an April 17 Plano Planning and Zoning meeting, Land Records Planning Manager Christina Sebastian told the commission about a study conducted in 2019 for the city that revealed how residents’ proximity to expressways impacts public health.
According to the study, conducted by Harris, Miller, Miller and Hanson, Inc., noise pollution from nearby expressways have health impacts associated with heart disease, diabetes and hypertension due to disrupted sleep cycles. Additionally, air pollution put residents at greater risk for asthma, heart disease and pregnancy-related issues.
The city’s current ordinance requires that residential uses and other sensitive land uses like parks, long-term care facilities and daycares must be at least 1,200 feet from any expressway. However, there had been several cases recently where the 1,200-foot buffer had been overturned, Planning and Zoning Chair David Downs said.
The commission gave direction to conduct a more up-to-date plan that would include a more in-depth look at air pollution while including more recent data regarding the impacts of noise pollution and projecting potential noise and air pollution levels.
Commissioner Gary Cary proposed including arterial roads like Preston Road and Park Boulevard in the new study.
Following the study, the city will be able to update its coding to ensure residents remain safe from environmental impacts. While noise pollution can be largely addressed by distance and adding non-residential structures as buffers, Sebastian said adding standards to outdoor air quality would be more complex, as air pollution is a regional issue. Downs proposed focusing more on having more strict standards for indoor air quality for residents. Suggestions from Sebastian included having air intake units as far from an expressway as possible. Additionally, the city could require higher quality filtration, Sebastian said.
As the city of Plano continues reworking its comprehensive plan, the planning and zoning commission will continue discussing possible standards for redevelopment.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
