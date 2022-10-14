Harrington Library

The City of Plano will temporarily close the Harrington Library at 1501 18th Street. Construction on the renovation has progressed to the point that closing the library is the best option. As always, safety is the City’s top priority. Harrington is expected to reopen in mid-January 2023. The closure will begin Sunday, October 30. 

 City of Plano

