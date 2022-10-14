The City of Plano will temporarily close the Harrington Library at 1501 18th Street. Construction on the renovation has progressed to the point that closing the library is the best option. As always, safety is the City’s top priority. Harrington is expected to reopen in mid-January 2023. The closure will begin Sunday, October 30.
The City of Plano will temporarily close the Harrington Library at 1501 18th Street.
Construction on the renovation has progressed to the point that closing the library is the best option. As always, safety is the City’s top priority. Harrington is expected to reopen in mid-January 2023.
The closure will begin Sunday, October 30. Patrons are asked to visit Plano’s other four library locations (Davis, Haggard, Parr and Schimelpfenig). Library materials can be returned and donations dropped off at those locations. The nearest library to Harrington is Schimelpfenig, only 4.5 miles away.
The $5 million project, funded by the 2017 voter-approved bond referendum, will expand services and add amenities. Among the improvements:
Children’s Area – renovated
Children’s Program Room – a dedicated space
Teen Space – a dedicated space
New Study Rooms – make it easier to research projects and prepare classroom assignments
Additional Meeting Rooms – provide more collaborative space to meet and connect
New Roof and HVAC
Patrons are asked for patience during this time as the city creates a bigger and better Harrington Library.
