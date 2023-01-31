Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather.
Roads: Our Public Works Department currently has 10 trucks out sanding bridges, intersections, fire stations, police stations, and other critical facilities
Closures:
Texas Pure Products is closed.
Recreation Centers and Library locations (including book drops) are closed.
Trash and recycling will not be collected today. Please leave your cart at the collection point
Animal Shelter: Not available for adoptions today. Due to a canine influenza outbreak, dog adoptions are not currently available. Cats and small animals that need homes are still available. The dog area is currently blocked off to prevent exposure.
Customer and Utility Services is closed to walk-in and phone customers. Please make use of the City’s online tool to pay your water bill: https://ecop.plano.gov/CUS/
The Adrian Magallanes Day Labor Center will be closed.
Teen Court is rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 20.
Heritage Commission meetings scheduled for Tuesday. Jan. 31 have been cancelled. Special Called meetings are now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Municipal Court/Clerk’s office is closed. Please contact the clerk’s office prior to making an appearance on Feb. 1 for closure updates. All Jury Trials scheduled for Feb. 1 have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Jurors will be reset and a summons will be mailed to the address on file.
Winter weather may affect scheduled hours the remainder of the week. We’re asking our residents to check City communication channels before you leave.
Plano Overnight Warming Station (POWS): 148 people overnight. The Warming Station serves the unsheltered population. It is located at The Salvation Army - Plano, 3528 E. 14th Street.
Emergency calls: Slightly above normal. Plano Fire-Rescue reports 23 calls after 10pm.
