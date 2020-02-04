Plano’s Volunteer Resources reported having almost 10,000 volunteers during the 2019 year. According to its annual report, the program brought in 104,335 hours of work amounting to a $2.6 million value.
“Certainly there is a dollar value to what our volunteers are providing to the city, but what they're really doing is adding value,” Volunteer Resources Coordinator Rebecca Hand said.
Of the 9,452 volunteers, 110 returned for at least their 10th year.
“When we get calls from Plano residents, there is an expectation that our doors are open, that we will welcome them into service,” Volunteer Resources Supervisor Corina Sadler said. “Not every city is able to build that bond.”
Volunteer Resources began 27 years ago to centralize the volunteer opportunities for Plano city departments and surrounding nonprofits. Many volunteers land at the Plano Animal Shelter or with the Sustainability and Environmental Education Center.
“In Plano, residents expect a lot from the city,” Sadler said. “They really like that there is a phone number, there's a website, there are people here that will answer their requests.”
According to the annual report, Plano volunteers also helped out at the North Texas Food Bank. The volunteers were educated on food insecurity and donated 6,875 meals to the organization.
The demographics of Plano volunteers range from as young as 5 years old to retirees.
“In North Texas, it's just an amazing community where people will still pick up the phone and say, 'I want to help,' which is awesome,” Sadler said.
Without volunteer hours, Hand said Plano programs and nonprofits could not operate at their best.
Hand said volunteers “are able to have additional interactions within the community, create efficiency with how we handle administrative functions, how often we're able to walk a dog at the shelter, how often we're able to provide story time to children at libraries.”
“Many of our programs and services would not operate without (volunteers,)" Sadler said.
During 2019, Sadler received an award for volunteer management from the Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement.
