CFA

Board and staff members of the Coalition for Aging LGBT, pictured at a benefit

 Courtesy of Coalition for Aging LGBT

Social disparities for elderly people and LGBTQ+ people are well-documented, but when it comes to the 2.4 million people in the United States that occupy both camps, a unique situation arises. 

According to the American Psychological Association, members of the LGBTQ+ community who are 65-or-older are disproportionately affected by poverty and physical and mental health struggles. They are also more vulnerable to discrimination and neglect in their living situations because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments